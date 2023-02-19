See Marilu Henner join NCIS: Los Angeles as Kilbride’s ex-wife

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has added actress Marilu Henner to play an important role on the show.

Coming up on a new episode (scheduled for February 26), Marilu will be featured as Elizabeth Kilbride.

This is the ex-wife of Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney), and certainly, someone who is capable of being strong in a scene with him.

The admiral typically holds the attention of every room that he is in, and his authority rarely ever gets questioned.

It could be very interesting to see a softer side of the stoic leader, especially since one of the images that have been released for the big episode features him coyly smiling.

This installment serves as NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 13, and it debuts at 10/9c on Sunday, February 26.

Admiral Kilbridge’s ex-wife comes for a visit

Below are several key photos from the upcoming episode of NCIS: LA called A Farewell to Arms.

In this first image, we see Kilbride with a small smile on his face as he gazes upon his ex-wife, Elizabeth.

Gerald McRaney (Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride) talking with his ex-wife on NCIS: LA. Pic credit: CBS

In the next image, the camera has been adjusted to show Hollace and Elizabeth in the same frame as the former couple begins to have what appears to be a serious conversation.

Gerald McRaney and Marilu Henner share the screen on a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

And finally, an image of just Elizabeth is revealed, giving NCIS: LA fans a good look at the new character. This will be her first appearance on the show, even though the admiral has mentioned her in conversations prior to this.

The fact that she is wearing a different outfit than in the other photo indicates that she won’t be appearing in just one scene during the night.

Marilu Henner makes her first appearance as a part of the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

It’s great news that the producers have been adding new faces to the show, even though Season 14 is the curtain call for NCIS: Los Angeles.

Ahead of the show coming to an end, LL Cool J spoke about how CBS has treated them and also talked about having to say goodbye to the cast and crew.

And in conjunction with that, it was revealed that LL Cool J was invited to join another NCIS spin-off, putting it in his court if he wants to continue playing Special Agent Sam Hanna.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.