NCIS guest star Annie Wersching has died; Actress also appeared on Bosch, 24, and The Rookie

Annie Wersching passed away at the age of 45.

The long-time television actress was involved in a lot of projects over the years, including a recent stint as Rosalind Dyer on The Rookie.

According to Deadline, the sad news was revealed by her publicist that she died after a battle with cancer.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it,” her husband Stephen Full said in a statement that was put out.

“She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” he added.

Already, there is a GoFundMe page set up to help her husband and three kids (Freddie, 12; Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4).

Annie Wersching appeared on NCIS

It was back in 2010 when Annie Wersching guest-starred on an episode of the hit CBS show, NCIS.

On Season 8, Episode 10, called False Witness, she played Deputy DA Gail Walsh.

For fans interested in going back to watch that episode, it is currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

Some of her other notable roles over the years included playing Renee Walker on 24, Amelia Joffe on General Hospital, Emma Whitmore on Timeless, Leslie Dean on Runaways, Julie Brasher on Bosch, and the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard.

More news from NCIS

A hiatus for the three NCIS shows is underway, but there are many new episodes left to debut later this winter and spring.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard yet, CBS has canceled NCIS: Los Angeles. The long-running drama will come to an end soon, with Season 14 being its curtain call.

The bad news about the cancellation has led to many NCIS: LA cast members sharing their reactions, and some of them seemed surprised about the announcement.

The good news, though, is that there is a lot of time left for the writers to wrap up the series in the right way since they have until May of 2023 before the series premiere arrives.

As for NCIS, the show is bringing back an actress, but this time she is going to be taking on a new role.

To go back and watch some of the episodes for the NCIS programs that have already aired, they are all available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the full run of NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.