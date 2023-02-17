NCIS guest star Austin Majors has died

Former child actor Austin Majors has died at the age of 27.

Best known for his work as Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, Austin also made guest appearances on a number of hit shows.

Austin was in an episode each of ER, According to Jim, Desperate Housewives, and How I Met Your Mother.

He also lent his voice to the films Superman II, Treasure Planet (Young Jim), and The Ant Bully.

As for his time on NYPD Blue, Austin played the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz).

According to CNN, Austin died on February 11, and his cause of death is still under investigation.

Who did Austin Majors play on the NCIS cast?

NCIS has had a lot of guest stars over the years, and back in 2006, Austin joined the cast for a troubling episode.

Guest-starring in NCIS Season 3, Episode 19 (called Iced), Austin played the character of Jeremy Hodges, and Seth Adkins played his brother, Sean.

At the very beginning of the episode, the two boys were playing on a frozen pond when they discovered the body of a frozen Marine.

Later, when the NCIS team arrived to investigate, they found three more bodies under the ice, leading to a big mystery about what had taken place.

The boys didn’t get too much screentime on the night, but they did feature in the cold opening before the credits ran.

For fans of the show who want to go back and check out the older episode, it is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Austin Majors on NYPD Blue

Below is a clip from an episode of NYPD Blue that featured Austin Majors and Dennis Franz together on the screen.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.