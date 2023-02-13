NCIS teases Parker’s old partner from the FBI with sneak peeks

NCIS team leader Alden Parker used to work for the FBI, and a new episode of the show is introducing one of his former partners.

It was already revealed that Vance will bench Parker on this new installment, presumably because of his personal ties to a case.

The drama likely got raised another level with the revelation that someone from his past is coming back into the picture.

This new episode is called Old Wounds and will air for the first time on Monday, February 13.

“Parker grapples with his emotions when a conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer transporting millions of dollars worth of opioids,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 20, Episode 14.

So, not only is Parker dealing with a criminal that he has crossed paths with before, but his old partner is also going to get wrapped up in it.

NCIS sneak peek for February 13 episode

Below is a sneak peek clip that features Jeremy (Parker’s old partner) showing up at the NCIS offices. It turns out that Agent Timothy McGee is a big fan and that Jeremy has some information that might be able to help with this new case.

Scenes where McGee professes that he is a fan of someone involved in a case are always fun, especially when he starts to get nervous about meeting someone in person for the first time.

The past is knocking – and it's bringing old friends and buried memories along for the ride. #NCIS is all-new MONDAY. pic.twitter.com/GmWhKFUowX — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 11, 2023

Clayton Wells is the conman referenced in the synopsis above that is rearing his head again, and it turns out that the case against Wells was the one that put Parker’s old partner in a wheelchair. That’s where things will get very complicated and personal as Parker and the team start looking into Wells.

The bonus clip below features Wells while underscoring that Parker is pretty upset that the conman is back in his life.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.