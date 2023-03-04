NCIS: Los Angeles releases a bit of finale news

NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end this May.

The unfortunate news was revealed by CBS that Season 14 will conclude the long-running series.

The good news, though, is that the ending won’t come at an unexpected time.

The cast and crew for NCIS: LA got a lot of notice about the show being canceled, giving them time to end it on the right note.

Recently, Daniela Ruah shared a set photo of her last time preparing to play Kensi Blye.

And now, some good news about the NCIS: LA series finale has been revealed.

How will the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale work at CBS?

According to a new report, the NCIS: LA series finale will be a two-parter.

This means that even though the show comes to an end with the final episode of NCIS: LA in May, the conclusion will get spread out a bit.

TV Line has reported that the final two episodes of the show will be tied together. Viewers will get to watch it play out over two Sundays, suggesting the first part could leave off on a cliffhanger.

Since this is starting to sound like real “event” television, it is very likely that CBS will start rolling out a lot of additional promotions as the end date draws closer.

In the meantime, NCIS: LA fans can catch up on or re-watch previous episodes from the season that are all available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes a recent one where Marilu Henner guest-starred as Kilbride’s wife.

Some more news from NCIS

With the drama coming to an end soon, LL Cool J spoke about how CBS has treated them, and he also revealed that it hasn’t been too difficult for him to say goodbye.

LL Cool J has starred as Special Agent Sam Hanna on the show for years, and it is a character that has made quite a mark on the world of NCIS. Seeing him alongside G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) was one of the highlights of the spin-off.

As a result of how well he has owned the role, LL Cool J was invited to join an NCIS spin-off to continue playing Sam down the road. That would be a nice treat for fans who have enjoyed watching the character.

For long-time NCIS: LA fans, it may have been very interesting to see a former guest star pop on The Last of Us recently. She has become much more famous since her stint in the world of NCIS, but now she has added some big credits to her resume.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.