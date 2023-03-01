The Last of Us actress was a guest star on NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago P.D.

A new episode of The Last of Us featured the introduction of actress Storm Reid as Riley Abel.

Riley used to be friends with Ellie Williams (played by Bella Ramsey), but viewers hadn’t seen her on the show until Episode 7.

In an episode that was mostly flashbacks, Riley was preparing to leave as a member of The Fireflies and planned a day to remember for Ellie at a local mall.

Without giving away too many spoilers from that episode, a lot about their friendship was revealed, and additional details about Ellie’s past surfaced.

Before appearing on The Last of Us, Storm had become really well-known for her role as Gia Bennett on Euphoria and for starring in the film, A Winkle in Time as Meg.

And when she was younger, Storm guest-starred on a number of hit television shows and appeared in a few films as supporting characters.

Storm Reid on NCIS: Los Angeles

In 2014, Storm appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 5, Episode 22. As an interesting coincidence, her character name was also Riley (Peyton) on the NCIS spin-off.

The episode was called One More Chance, and it revolved around a 10-year-old girl going missing whom Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) used to provide protection for overseas. Her mother was the lead engineer for a drone project, and the case becomes intense and personal as Sam tries to track down Riley (Storm Reid).

Storm Reid on Chicago P.D.

In 2015, Storm appeared in Chicago P.D. Season 2, Episode 18. The episode was called Get Back To Even, and Storm played a girl named Denise.

Even while being just 11 or 12 years old when the episode was filmed, Storm held her own quite well with the stars of Chicago P.D., including Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee Soffer.

In her role, she played the younger sister of a man who had been killed during a drug deal gone bad. Storm had several lines even before the titles ran at the beginning of the episode.

For fans of Storm Reid who want to check out her appearances on these shows, NCIS: Los Angeles is available for streaming on Paramount+, and Chicago P.D. is currently streaming on Peacock.

There was a bit of sad news for the fans recently, as NCIS: Los Angeles got canceled by CBS. The show will finish off its 14th season before closing its doors.

And over at Chicago P.D., the show is bringing back Samantha Beck for a dramatic new episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS and Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.