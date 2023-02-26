Chicago P.D. TV promo features the return of Samantha Beck

Chicago P.D. has brought back Samantha Beck for the next new episode of the show.

This character was kidnapped in Season 10, Episode 12, called I Can Let You Go.

As a reminder, that was the last episode featuring Sean O’Neal (played by Jefferson White), who provided Detective Hailey Upton with the information that a woman had been kidnapped.

When she got to the woman’s house, Hailey found that woman’s son was sitting in a square on the floor with a laser pinned on him.

Intelligence later saved the woman, but there were a lot of unanswered questions because they never got a true answer about why she was taken hostage in the first place.

Now, actress Caitlin Mehner is back to play Samantha Beck again, suggesting there was much more to the kidnapping.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 15 synopsis

“When a family is poisoned in their home, the team discovers a connection to the Becks. Ruzek goes undercover to work for their business and as he gets closer to Samantha, chilling information about her father, Richard, comes to light,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 15.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for Blood and Honor

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for the March 1 episode of Chicago P.D. The stage has been set for a really interesting case to play out.

More news from One Chicago

A new veteran actor joined the Chicago Med cast and will be featured in the next episode as well.

Med has been going through many changes with a new boss in place, and it may be building up to some really intense drama with the May season finale.

That’s not the only big drama in the world of One Chicago, as Chicago Fire had a huge cliffhanger to close out its latest episode.

Now, the TV promo for the new episode hints at Chicago Fire killing off another character. Surely the writers won’t do it, but the advertisements suggest they might.

Chicago P.D. just celebrated hitting 200 episodes, and the photo below is one of many that were taken to mark the big day. It’s a milestone that Chicago Fire hit last year, but it might take Chicago Med two more seasons to hit that number.

For Chicago P.D. fans who want to go back and re-watch the episode that introduced the Becks, it is called I Can Let You Go and is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.