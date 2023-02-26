Chicago Med cast joined by Stan Shaw as Dr. George Thomas

The Chicago Med cast added a new face on the latest episode, with Dr. George Thomas appearing.

New boss Jack Dayton (played by Sasha Roiz), was very insistent that Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) meet with a man who wanted to be on the board of directors for the hospital.

Goodwin wasn’t sure about it because she had a candidate she thought would be good for the job.

Rather than considering Goodwin’s option, Dayton set up a meeting between her and Dr. Thomas, forcing him to sit down and meet him.

Even though Goodwin was frustrated about the approach, she ended up bonding with Thomas and how he might approach the position.

There are a lot of red flags in this situation, even if Thomas seems like a great guy, simply because he is good friends with Dayton.

Who plays George Thomas on the Chicago Med cast?

During the episode called On Days Like Today… Silver Linings Become Lifelines, actor Stan Shaw first appeared as Dr. George Thomas.

Shaw was likely recognizable to many viewers but hard to pinpoint from where they knew him.

Over the years, Shaw has had a lot of memorable roles as a supporting character in films.

Shaw played Big George in Fried Green Tomatoes, he was Jack Jenkins in Harlem Nights, and he was Detective Sapir in The Monster Squad.

Outside of appearing as a guest star on many television shows, Shaw has a background on Broadway, where he appeared in Hair, The Me Nobody Knows, and Via Galactica.

Shaw was also seen as the boxer Lincoln Tyler in Snake Eyes, Mr. Glasspole in Cutthroat Island, and as Phillips in Michael Crichton’s Rising Sun.

Stan Shaw will be back on Chicago Med

On the March 1 episode of Chicago Med, viewers will see Stan Shaw returning to the show to play Dr. George Thomas again. When the hospital is in a tough spot due to an ongoing strike, Goodwin may need to turn to Thomas for some help.

The question becomes whether Thomas is ready to help Goodwin or if he is a plant by Dayton to make the hospital more streamlined and profitable. That new episode is called Those Times You Have Crossed The Line.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.