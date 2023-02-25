Chicago P.D.: Jesse Lee Soffer reveals his episode’s release date

Chicago P.D. has a Season 10 episode coming up soon that was directed by Jesse Lee Soffer.

He recently finished the filming process, leading to many images from the Chicago P.D. set getting shared on social media.

Apparently, this also led to some fans thinking that he was the one who directed the 200th episode of the show, which just debuted.

Jesse then took to Twitter to make sure that viewers knew it was Chad Saxton who was behind the camera for that milestone episode.

It was revealed later that Jesse was also on the set for the filming of Episode No. 200, but he didn’t appear in the episode itself.

Later, some Chicago P.D. celebration photos showed the big cake that featured all of the show’s current stars.

When is Jesse Lee Soffer’s episode of Chicago P.D.?

“I directed episode 16, which airs end of March,” Jesse posted to his Twitter account as part of a message to inform his followers.

This means that Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16, will air for the first time on Wednesday, March 29.

That’s going to be a long wait to see what Jesse was able to do behind the camera, but there will likely be more promotion done by the show as his episode gets closer.

A post to social media from Jesse Lee Soffer. Pic credit: @JesseLeeSoffer/Twitter

For any fans who missed the latest episodes of the show, including the 200th installment of Chicago P.D., they are all available for streaming on Peacock. That’s also where viewers can catch up on recent content from Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

With another break coming up in the NBC Wednesday night schedule soon, watching some of the older episodes may be a good place for die-hard fans to turn.

The first three episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10 featured Jay Halstead, and then Episode 14 was the 200th overall.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.