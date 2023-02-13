Chicago P.D.: Great photos of Jesse Lee Soffer back on the set shared by Tracy Spiridakos

The Chicago P.D. cast and crew welcomed back Jess Lee Soffer, and Tracy Spiridakos shared some great photos from his appearance.

Jesse used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast, but the character is now back in the Army after he decided to re-enlist.

Jesse was back on the set to serve as the director for Season 10, Episode 16.

Fans will have to wait a while longer to see that episode, as it is scheduled to air in the spring of 2023 on NBC.

In the meantime, Tracy, who plays Detective Hailey Upton on the show, took to social media to share some fun images.

Jesse Lee Soffer on the set of Chicago P.D. again

“Director Jesse made his debut, and he killed it you guys! 👏🏼👏🏼 We are all so proud,” Tracy posted as the caption to a group of photos that she shared on Instagram.

In the first photo, Tracy and Jesse are joined by Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight on the show. They all have big smiles as filming occurs inside one of the vehicles.

The other three photos show behind-the-scenes views of that upcoming episode, with a lot of snow on the ground during their outdoor filming.

Big episodes to come for Chicago P.D.

After a long winter hiatus, a new episode of Chicago P.D. will finally debut on Wednesday, February 15. This will be an important night for the show, as Voight deals with demons, and Al is referenced.

Then, Chicago P.D. will debut Episode No. 200, which took a long time to film because they wanted to get it just right. It is getting hyped up as an episode that will feel like a movie as it plays out on February 22.

Since only 12 episodes have aired from Season 10 so far, there is a lot of new content left to debut this winter and spring. It will likely all lead to an eventful season finale, where the hit drama likes to either end with an impact or a cliffhanger.

Many important episodes are also coming up on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, so One Chicago Wednesdays will be must-watch television for fans of the hit NBC dramas.

On the next episode of Chicago Med, the doctors will have to deal with a storm hitting the hospital. After that, Chicago Fire introduces Carver’s brother, who is why Sam has many scars on his body.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.