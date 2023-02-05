Chicago P.D. Episode 200 air date, images revealed

Episode 200 of Chicago P.D. has been filmed and it will be debuting soon on NBC.

This is a big deal for the Wednesday night drama because there aren’t too many shows that have made it to 200 episodes.

Season 10 has already been a bumpy one for Chicago P.D., beginning with Hank Voight dealing with the fallout of losing his informant (Anna).

Then, just a few episodes into the season, Detective Jay Halstead revealed that he was re-enlisting in the Army, leaving a gaping hole within the Intelligence Unit.

After taking down a massive drug ring at the end of Season 9, Chief Patty O’Neal gave Voight a new team member in Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar). That helped the team a bit, even though the loss of Halstead was very evident.

But then the chief took his own life while also trying to bring an end to his criminal son, Sean O’Neal. It lost Intelligence a boss that was very helpful to them.

When is Chicago P.D. Episode 200 airing on NBC?

According to NBC, Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 14 will air on Wednesday, February 22. That’s the 200th episode of the show, and it is called Trapped. From the early images, it looks like Trudy Platt (played by Amy Morton) is going to be an important cog.

In the video shared below, Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan speaks about what fans can expect, calling the episode a “bit of an action movie” in order to get everyone buzzing.

Images from Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 14 (No. 200)

Below are some of the early images that have been released for the February 22 episode of Chicago P.D.

In the first two images, we see some drama taking place, where it looks like Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek are “trapped” on one of the elevated trains as a case is playing out.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. Episode 200. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Tireni Oyenusi as Jamie Bagley and Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on Episode 200 of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Next up, members of the team are shown working back at the precinct, with Trudy Platt possibly helping out due to Burgess and Ruzek being “trapped” on the train.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, and LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. Episode 200. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.