Jesse Lee Soffer back on the set of Chicago P.D. for new episode

Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer has returned to the set, beginning a new role on the show where he worked for about 10 years.

Previously, Jesse had starred as Detective Jay Halstead, a huge part of the Intelligence Unit run by Hank Voight.

Early in Season 10, Jesse decided to move on to other things, which forced the writers to figure out what to do with Halstead.

On a recent episode of the show, Chicago P.D. gave a big Upstead update, where Detective Hailey Upton found out the status of her husband.

Unfortunately for the fans, that episode cemented the fact that Halstead is really gone, even though there had been hopes that the character would be coming back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That wouldn’t be the last time that the Chicago P.D. cast would get to see Jesse, though, as he is back on the set now to direct Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16.

Jesse Lee Soffer on the set of Chicago P.D.

A number of posts have been popping up on social media that depict Jesse Lee Soffer working with the cast and crew of Chicago P.D. on a brand-new episode.

Instead of acting for the camera, Jesse is now behind it, helping create some new and exciting content for the fans to enjoy later this season.

Viewers will have to wait until spring to see the final product, but it will be very interesting to see the unique views that Jesse can bring to the small screen as a director.

The post below gives a behind-the-scenes look at things, with Tracy Spiridakos on the set to play Detective Hailey Upton and Jesse directing her.

More news and notes from One Chicago

New episodes for the shows got delayed a bit, but here is the full February One Chicago schedule, including which days will feature new content.

Some fans feel that the delay is linked to Taylor Kinney taking leave from Chicago Fire, where he has starred as Kelly Severide through the first 11 seasons of the show.

The good news is that Severide is on the next new episode of Chicago Fire, so the fans will still get to enjoy watching him again this winter. His story will be one facet of the drama still yet to come.

To catch up on previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. from this fall and so far this winter, fans can stream all of them on Peacock. It might be necessary to re-watch the last few episodes of each show before everything returns from the new winter hiatus.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.