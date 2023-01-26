Taylor Kinney will be in new episode of Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire fans should be happy to learn that Kelly Severide will be featured in the next new episode of the show.

Worrisome news came out recently when actor Taylor Kinney took leave from Chicago Fire.

Taylor’s absence could impact future episodes of the show, but it won’t affect the Severide storylines right away.

And for any One Chicago fans who haven’t heard yet, the next episode of Chicago Fire got delayed by NBC.

Having another winter hiatus while drama is going on behind the scenes is certainly an excellent way to create anxiety.

At least Taylor’s character wasn’t in a life-or-death situation right before the news of his absence came out.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 13 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the February 15 episode of Chicago Fire. This new episode is called The Man of the Moment, and from the early photos, Severide will be a big part of the stories being told.

In addition to the call that is featured in the TV promo, Severide has another intense scene coming up with Captain Tom Van Meter from the Office of Fire Investigation (played by Tim Hopper).

When we last saw Van Meter, Severide was being forced to investigate him for the brass.

Photos from Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 13

First, we have a photo of the call featured in the TV promo above. We see Severide, Sylvie Brett, Violet Mikami, and Joe Cruz trying to save someone who has been injured on an archery range.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Assaf Cohen as Alexander, Joe Minoso as Cruz, and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on a big call for Firehouse 51. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The next photo features Severide in what looks to be a dramatic conversation with Van Meter. Neither one of them appears keen on working together again.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Tim Hopper as Van Mete on a new episode of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Additionally, here is a photo of Kelly Severide just relaxing a bit at Firehouse 51 in between calls.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in a brand new episode of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

As a reminder, this next new episode of Chicago Fire will debut on Wednesday, February 15. While everyone waits for it to arrive, every previous episode that has already debuted during Season 11 is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.