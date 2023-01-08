Chicago Fire’s new episode forces Severide to go after his friend

Taylor Kinney continues to play firefighter Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Patricia Schlein/starmaxinc.com

Chicago Fire returned from its long winter hiatus with a dramatic winter premiere, where we all found out the fates of Stella Kidd and Sam Carver.

The great news is that Kidd, Carver, and Detective Pryma all survived the explosion, even though there could be a lasting impact on all of them.

A time jump took place while Kidd was healing up, allowing Firehouse 51 to return to action and already start cracking jokes about what had happened.

Up next, Chicago Fire fans will get a new episode with Kelly Severide dealing with the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI), but this time it will come with a twist.

Commander Martin Pearce is calling in a favor, and he wants Severide to investigate Captain Tom Van Meter (played by Tim Hopper).

Van Meter is the head of OFI, who Pearce claims is now corrupt. It’s going to put Severide in a very difficult position.

Details for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 11

“Firehouse 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection. Brett fights to save her paramedicine program. Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 11.

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for this new episode called A Guy I Used to Know. It certainly sets up some interesting drama, especially since everything we have seen from Van Meter to this point has been above board.

More to come on Chicago Fire

The January 11 episode of Chicago Fire looks to be a good one, but will Severide be willing to take down Van Meter? Or does this hint that something is going on with Pearce that could lead to even more drama for the show?

Recently the Chicago Fire showrunners teased what’s to come with Emma Jacobs, who now holds a powerful position where she could damage the entire fire department.

Emma may just have eyes on taking down Violet Mikami, though, after what just happened on the Chicago Fire winter premiere.

In addition to a new episode of Chicago Fire debuting on January 11, NBC is also rolling out new content for each of its Wednesday night shows on January 18 as well. There are a lot of exciting episodes still coming in the back half of Season 11.

To go back and watch previous episodes from the current season, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays 9/8c on NBC.