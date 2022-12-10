Chicago Fire spoilers: Showrunners hint at villain’s intentions

Caitlin Carver plays Emma Jacobs on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Chicago Fire spoilers coming directly from the co-showrunners to reveal some more details about what’s to come with that returning villain.

During the Chicago Fire fall finale, fans of the show were shocked to learn that former paramedic Emma Jacobs had returned to the show.

Actress Caitlin Carver plays Emma on the show, but we hadn’t seen her since she tried to ruin the careers of Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins and paramedic Violet Mikami in Season 10.

During a fire call last spring, Emma was tasked with providing aid, but she got scared and abandoned her patient, leaving everyone else to pick up after her.

As Stella Kidd stated during the latest episode of the show, everyone at Firehouse 51 just assumed that she was now working a desk job somewhere.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This all led to a shocking reveal when Emma showed up as a representative from the Internal Affairs Division who had been tasked with investigating the conduct of firefighter Sam Carver.

Emma’s return will be ‘gruesome’

While Carver was seemingly let off the hook by Emma, there was some heavy foreshadowing that she would still be something that 51 would have to deal with again. Co-showrunners Derek Haas and Andrea Newman confirmed there is more to come from that story arc.

“After [Emma] returned, we should have just accepted that she was part of internal affairs now and tried not to mess with her. But that’s not what Violet does,” Haas told NBC Insider.

“Violet pokes the wrong bear, and now that bear has teeth and claws more than she had before. And it’s ‘gonna be a pretty gruesome mauling that’s ‘gonna happen at Firehouse 51,” Haas went on to add.

Problems ahead for Firehouse 51

It was probably quite intentional that Haas used the word “gruesome” to describe how Emma’s wrath is going to come down on Firehouse 51. And they were so close to stepping out of the way of this problem until Violet confronted Emma after she met with Carver.

“Violet is obviously still reeling with emotion [over Hawkins] when Emma shows up. And that leads to her overstepping even though everybody is telling her not to be poking the bear,” Newman added when talking about the situation.

Anyone in Violet’s position likely would have acted similarly when a villain like Emma reappeared with new powers. Is this all going to turn into a new blackmailing situation for Emma? Is her end game to work at 51 or destroy it? Stay tuned!

In addition to Caitlin Carver, a new actress has joined Chicago Fire Season 11, giving the writers even more to work with in the back half of Season 11.

One of the cast members also revealed new details about the Gallo-Violet relationship that will continue to be addressed.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.