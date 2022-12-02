Chicago Fire cast adds famous new actress

Taylor Kinney was on the set with a new actress from the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Chicago Fire cast had a new actress on set to film content that will debut in 2023, and she shared the experience on social media.

New episodes of Chicago Fire are already being filmed for the back half of Season 11, even though the show is about to go on its yearly winter hiatus.

Actress Jana Kramer — who can be seen in the new Christmas movie Steppin’ Into the Holiday — has joined the world of One Chicago.

Jana is a very familiar face to fans of Christmas movies, where she has also starred in The Christmas Fix Up and Christmas in Mississippi.

Before becoming a holiday film regular, Jana played Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her stop on One Tree Hill is notable because that is also where Sophia Bush (Erin Lindsay) from Chicago P.D. became famous.

And outside of all that acting, Jana is very well-known for her country singing.

Jana Kramer reveals she has joined the Chicago Fire cast

“Instagram VS reality. So much fun filming Chicago fire. The kindest crew and cast around!” Jana Kramer wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that she shared.

In the photos from her post, Jana can be seen with Taylor Kinney (he plays Kelly Severide) on the set of Chicago Fire. It looks like they were having a lot of fun.

Jana Kramer shares behind the scenes footage from Chicago Fire

Jana’s Instagram Live section has also been filled with brief video clips from her time on the set of Chicago Fire. That includes some playful moments with Taylor Kinney in her trailer as she got ready.

In this first image, she presented some fun Chicago Fire spoilers, straight from the source.

Jana Kramer presenting some Chicago Fire spoilers. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

In this next image, Jana has panned the camera slightly to reveal that Taylor is in there as she is getting ready to go on the show.

Jana Kramer and Taylor Kinney on the set of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

More news from Chicago Fire

While we will have to wait a while to see Jana Kramer’s Chicago Fire arc, the big fall finale episode is coming up soon.

It was also just revealed that the Chicago Fire fall finale will feature a “shocking return” that could have fans talking for a while.

And earlier in the night of Wednesday, December 7, a huge Chicago Med exit is taking place. Fans will not want to miss this one.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.