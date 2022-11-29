Chicago Med spoilers revealed about fall finale, the big wedding

Brian Tee has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast for years. Pic credit: George Burns Jr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers about the big fall finale have been revealed, giving us some early information about what’s going to happen next.

The worst kept secret in the world of One Chicago is that actor Brian Tee is leaving the Chicago Med cast during this upcoming episode.

Tee has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the show for a long time, but it appears that he is about to get his happy ending.

On the last episode of the show, we learned that Ethan and April Sexton are getting married, with the couple finally reuniting thanks to the return of actress Yaya DaCosta.

DaCosta was trying other things, including a primetime show of her own on another network. Now, she is back to help wrap up an important storyline on Chicago Med.

NBC did release a TV promo for the Chicago Med fall finale, but it didn’t even include footage of the wedding. It also left a lot of mystery about how Ethan would leave the ED.

Chicago Med spoilers about Dr. Ethan Choi exit

Ethan and April are going to be starting a mobile clinic together to offer medical care in underserved neighborhoods of Chicago. It is going to blend the work that April is doing now with the care that Ethan can give due to his training and experience.

“We felt [the wedding] gave closure and a happy ending to the Ethan-April love story. It also felt like a compelling next chapter in his life as a doctor,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov told People in a new interview.

Fellow Chicago Med co-showrunner Susan Kaufmann also spoke about April’s wedding dress, which was designed by Tony Ward.

“I took Yaya dress shopping and we tried about 15 dresses from three different shops,” Kaufmann stated.

“After looking at photos and videos, we agreed on the final three, but it always came back to this dress. It had all the elements: it’s classic and yet glamorous, and the fabric and detail are so beautiful and romantic!” Kaufmann added.

One Chicago fall finales on NBC

As a reminder, the Chicago Med fall finale will air on Wednesday, December 7, at 8/7c on NBC. This will lead right into the big Chicago Fire fall finale at 9/8c and then conclude with the Chicago P.D. fall finale at 10/9c.

All three shows have become well-known for cliffhangers, so fans should go into the night expecting something along those lines. With this being the last Chicago Med episode of the calendar year, though, the happy ending for April and Ethan might allow the writers to not need a cliffhanger this time around.

Think our physical invitation got lost in the mail. 💍 pic.twitter.com/6j3xnR4BPX — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 21, 2022

It was during the Season 8 premiere that Yaya DaCosta appeared in the final moments of the episode to reprise her role of April Sexton. Fans can go back and re-watch that episode by streaming it on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.