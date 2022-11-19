Chicago Med spoilers: Cast member is about to leave the show

Sharon Goodwin is going to have to replace another doctor on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers have revealed that a main character is about to clock out of the hospital.

There have been a lot of changes to the Chicago Med cast lately, but they aren’t done yet.

In addition to Sharon Goodwin dealing with the supply chain issues, now she is going to have to bring in another staff member.

Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi on the show, is going to appear for the last time during the upcoming fall finale.

The lack of advertising on NBC about this big event suggests some important plot points are being kept under wraps, likely leading to a lot of surprised Chicago Med fans.

The final episode for Dr. Choi is going to arrive on Wednesday, December 7, at 8/7c on NBC.

Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med

Within the context of the show, Dr. Choi is finally finding some true happiness, continuing with the return of April Sexton to Chicago.

Having Yaya DaCosta come back to the Chicago Med cast for a bit to play April again has allowed her character to reunite with a former flame.

Now, the writers have set it up so that Ethan and April can get married before heading off into the sunset.

Behind the scenes, Brian Tee made the call to spend more time with his family and move on to other projects. It appears that he will remain alive in the world of One Chicago, so there is always a chance that Dr. Choi could return at some point down the road.

A lot of changes taking place in One Chicago

Recently, Asjha Cooper also left Chicago Med, with her character, Dr. Vanessa Taylor, taking a new job and leaving the city.

This follows two doctors leaving the show on the Season 8 premiere, so a total of four main characters will have left the show in the span of nine episodes.

Over at Chicago P.D., Detective Jay Halstead left Intelligence to return to the military, leaving behind a crushed Detective Hailey Upton to try and pick up the pieces.

And making the list of the 10 most shocking Chicago Fire exits, Chief Evan Hawkins (played by Jimmy Nicholas) died in a recent episode. His character is still missed by the characters and the people behind the scenes.

What happens next on One Chicago? Well, the preview for the Chicago Fire fall finale certainly has some characters on a dangerous path.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.