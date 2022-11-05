Chicago Med cast: Shocking exit confirmed for another actress

Asjha Cooper as Vanessa Taylor on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast is going through another exit following the latest episode of the show.

In the final moments of the new episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Vanessa Taylor went to Nurse Maggie Lockwood to get help with vaccinations to leave the country.

It turned out that Vanessa had been offered a job by Samir Baqri, a patient who she diagnosed and saved throughout the night.

Vanessa has taken the job in The Philippines with the intent for her to leave right away.

While the show didn’t make a huge deal about another exit taking place, possibly leaving the door open for something to keep her in Chicago, the reality is that the actress playing Vanessa is now gone from the show.

Actress Asjha Cooper has ended her run as Dr. Vanessa Taylor on the Chicago Med cast, making this the latest primary character to leave the One Chicago show.

It has been confirmed by Variety that Dr. Vanessa Taylor is officially gone. This is likely going to lead to some difficult moments for Maggie, especially after finally getting to have a relationship with the biological daughter that she put up for adoption.

Counting her last episode, which was Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6, this means we will have seen Dr. Cooper on 29 episodes spread over three seasons. She first appeared as a student looking for a job but evolved into a really smart doctor at Med.

Below is a post that actress Marlyne Barrett (Nurse Maggie) posted on social media following the episode.

She’s going! A New Journey Begins! Will miss this one! 😭 #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/Umqe8zjh22 — Marlyne Barrett (@barrettmarlyne) November 3, 2022

