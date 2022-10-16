Chicago Med spoilers: The final episode date for Dr. Choi revealed

Brian Tee has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers recently revealed that actor Brian Tee is leaving the show, setting the stage for the NBC drama to go in a new direction.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Chicago Med cast is losing another star this fall, and his final episode may be coming up more quickly than some people had expected.

Tee wants to spend more time with his family, which means the run that Dr. Ethan Choi has had on the show is coming to an end.

The last episode that Dr. Choi will appear in is called Could Be The Start Of Something New, and it serves as Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 9.

At the publishing of this article, only four episodes from Season 8 have debuted on television, so at least there is some more content left to come that will show off what the doctor can do.

And it’s also hard to look past the return of another Chicago Med character without assuming it might tie into the upcoming exit of Dr. Choi. Is it the worst-kept secret in Fall 2022 television?

When will Dr. Choi’s last episode of Chicago Med air?

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 9 will debut on Wednesday, December 7, marking the final time we will see Dr. Ethan Choi in the show.

Building up to that episode, we will likely see some more promotional activity about Brian Tee leaving and also some confirmation about whether or not the character might die.

If Choi stays alive in the One Chicago universe, then it is certainly possible that the character could return to the show for an episode or two down the line. It’s been done before.

The Chicago Fire cast also lost a firefighter this fall, but it was only briefly discussed on the season premiere. And that was well before the huge character death of Chief Hawkins in a recent installment.

With all the news about characters leaving One Chicago, it was refreshing to learn that someone from Yellowstone is joining Chicago P.D. That should give the show some more fresh blood following the exit of Detective Jay Halstead.

But back to Dr. Ethan Choi and his impact on the show over the years – Below is an emotional scene he had with Nurse April Sexton (played by Yaya DaCosta) during an earlier season.

To catch up on episodes of Chicago Med or the other One Chicago programs, everything can be streamed through Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.