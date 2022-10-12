Chicago Med star reveals he is leaving the show

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast for Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr./NBCUniversal

Another Chicago Med star is leaving the show and the shocking revelation is that the departure is coming very soon.

Actor Brian Tee, who has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast for years, just dropped the news that he is walking away from the drama.

Coming on the heels of two other main characters leaving Chicago Med makes this even more of a surprise.

The final episode for Dr. Choi is going to be Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 9, which will air for the first time in December 2022.

As for the title of that final episode, it is called Could Be The Start Of Something New and it certainly foreshadows something big happening on the night.

For Tee, this is a decision about being able to spend more time with his family, which includes his daughter Madelyn and his wife Mirelly Taylor.

Brian Tee talks about leaving Chicago Med cast

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing. I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me,” Brian Tee told Deadline in a new report.

“What we’ve been planning for Dr. Choi’s sendoff is fitting, and it’s beautiful. I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one,” Tee went on to say.

Chicago Med cast in flux

There have already been several new characters introduced on the Chicago Med cast, with the writers having some new directions to take the show in the coming seasons. Despite that, it will be difficult for some Chicago Med fans to say goodbye to Choi.

We will see Tee return to direct an episode that will air in the spring, but it appears that we are running out of time to see him in front of the camera. Now, his talents will be utilized behind it.

Chicago Med isn’t the only One Chicago drama that is seeing some changes within the cast.

A new Chicago P.D. cast member is coming over from Yellowstone, and there is a new paramedic at Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.