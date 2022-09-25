Chicago Med spoilers: Two main characters have left the building

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers following the season premiere for 2022 confirm that two of the main characters have left the show.

For fans who tuned in for the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, it was a busy night with many stories crisscrossing.

A lot of time was spent on the fire that took place at the apartment building of Dr. Jay Halstead, but that wasn’t the only main plot point, as we found out what came next after Dr. Crocket Marcel chose a care option for Dr. Pamela Blake that she didn’t appreciate.

Jo died from her injuries after getting shot in the Chicago Med Season 7 finale. She was the undercover cop who Dr. Dylan Scott had grown very interested in and who he was hiding at Halstead’s apartment building.

In the Season 8 premiere, Dylan also told Dr. Daniel Charles that he was in love with Jo. This was a big admission that he hadn’t made before that point.

Following Jo’s death, Dylan stated that he needed to leave Chicago and couldn’t work in the same place Jo had just died.

Confirmation of Chicago Med spoilers

“Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his story, so he is leaving right now, but we have people leave and we have them come back. We’re leaving that door open,” Chicago Med showrunner Diane Frolov told Variety about Dr. Dylan Scott getting written out of the show.

“We love Guy. He did a great job and was wonderful to work with. But what was sort of the cornerstone of his character was a doctor who had been a cop, and couldn’t escape his past — it becomes very evident in the premiere episode,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider stated about actor Guy Lockard exiting Chicago Med.

Sarah Rafferty also leaves Chicago Med cast

As if it wasn’t surprising enough that Guy Lockard has stopped playing Dr. Dylan Scott, it was also revealed that actress Sarah Rafferty is done playing Dr. Pamela Blake.

“He [Crockett] will hear about her. There will be references to her. We won’t see her, but we will be dealing with the emotional aftermath from his point of view,” Frolov told Variety about Dr. Blake’s exit.

This indicates that we will get updates within the stories of Chicago Med about what Dr. Blake is up to and how she is dealing with her recovery from surgery, but that there are no current plans for the character to be on screen again.

Since the Chicago Med cast is always in flux, there is a possibility that Guy Lockard or Sarah Rafferty could return in a future season. That might lead to some interesting Chicago Med rumors down the road.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.