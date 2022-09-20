Chicago Med preview: Cliffhangers to be addressed on premiere

Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med returns with the Season 8 premiere on September 21, and there is a lot of ground to cover.

The show packed in many stories for its Season 7 finale last fall, forcing the writers to deal with a lot of fallout as the show returns.

As has become a regular occurrence with the show, there will also be a few new faces getting introduced along the way.

The biggest cliffhanger that the Chicago Med writers have to resolve is what happened with that fire at the apartment building of Will Halstead.

Dr. Dylan Scott was hiding undercover officer Jo in an unfinished part of Halstead’s building, but things got complicated as he worked to help her get out of town.

While Scott tried to get her out, people connected to the drug case she had worked descended on the building, leading to a shootout and a fire. Jo was hit, as was a man that Scott, and Halstead tried to pull them from the burning building.

Chicago Med season premiere storylines

Did Jo survive getting shot, and were Scott, Halstead, and Dr. Hannah Asher able to get out of the building? We will find out early in Season 8, Episode 1 of Chicago Med on September 21.

Dr. Ethan Choi is also back at Med after returning from his rehab at the end of Season 7. He will be working under Dr. Dean Archer, who was still the head of the ED when we last visited the doctors.

According to the Chicago Med season premiere synopsis, Charles will have a new psych fellow working with him, presenting the opportunity for some new drama.

What else happened on the last Chicago Med season finale?

Nurse Maggie Lockwood introduced Dr. Vanessa Taylor to her birth father, Sharon Goodwin’s daughter gave birth to her baby, and Dr. Daniel Charles broke up with his therapist girlfriend back on the Season 7 finale.

Also, Dr. Pamela Blake (transplants) put Dr. Crockett Marcell in charge of her care as she had a difficult surgery. But he made a decision that led to her having a stroke. She was pretty upset about it.

Archer also contacted his estranged son, Choi found out about a secret romance from his dad’s past after he died, and Asher accepted the help of her former flame, Halstead, leading to her moving into his apartment building.

A small crossover between Med and Chicago P.D. has been hinted at as well, so it will be interesting to see if that happens with the Season 8 premiere or if it comes later in the Fall 2022 episodes.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.