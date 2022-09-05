Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 1 synopsis revealed

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast for Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med season premiere arrives later this month, and NBC just released the full episode synopsis.

It’s very exciting how close we are to beginning Chicago Med Season 8, but there is a lot to cover based on how the previous season came to a close.

As a reminder, there was a big fire at the apartment building now owned by Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). He bought the building after he was rewarded money for turning in a fellow doctor for breaking the law last season.

The cause of the fire was likely the people who were after Milena Jovanovic (played by Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop that Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) was hiding in Halstead’s building.

But maybe the bad guys just happened to be there at the same time that someone else was looking to strike back at Halstead for the reward money he had recently received.

No matter how the fire started, there were many Chicago Med cast members in the building at the time, and the Season 8 premiere will pick up from that point.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 1 synopsis

The Chicago Med season premiere, How Do You Begin to Count the Losses, airs for the first time on Wednesday, September 21.

“In the aftermath of Halstead’s apartment fire, Marcel, Choi and Archer work together to try to save the survivors; Charles and Med’s new fellow, Cuevas, help a paranoid patient; Scott makes a life-changing decision,” reads the Chicago Med synopsis for the season premiere.

A big night for the One Chicago shows

Wednesday, September 21, marks the return of all three One Chicago dramas. There is a lot of ground to cover with each show, including providing answers to some of the storylines that weren’t completely wrapped up last spring.

A mini-crossover has been hinted at between Med and P.D., so it should be interesting to see how that plays out.

For fans who need answers right away, here are some Chicago Fire spoilers about how the Season 10 cliffhanger should work out for the primary characters.

The biggest news from the shows is that a main character is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. It will certainly dictate that a shift takes place within Intelligence. And it’s likely not a coincidence that a character is returning for P.D. Season 10.

Before the season premieres arrive, there is still time for fans to go back and re-watch episodes from last season. They can all be streamed through Peacock.

