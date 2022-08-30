Chicago P.D. cast spoilers: Star says he is leaving show

Jesse Lee Soffer has played Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Shocking Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal that a primary cast member is leaving the show during Season 10.

This huge change to the Chicago P.D. cast is going to leave a lasting shockwave and catch viewers completely off-guard this fall.

Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played Detective Jay Halstead on the show for years, has decided that it is time to try other things.

“This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all,” Jesse posted to Twitter on an article announcing his departure.

“Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall,” states the shocking report by Variety.

It has not been revealed how the character of Jay Halstead will leave, but with how entrenched he is with Intelligence and his new wife, Detective Hailey Upton, fans should prepare for a death on the show.

Jesse Lee Soffer says he is leaving Chicago P.D.

With a lot of Chicago P.D. rumors hitting the net, Jesse took to his Twitter account to verify what had been stated.

Fans react to the sad Chicago P.D. news

Quite a few One Chicago fans are reacting to the announcement from Jesse, and a lot of them are sharing their sadness.

“I just recently watched all of Chicago PD after I kept seeing Jay, Hailey & Upstead on my tl and I absolutely fell in love with them & the show. I’m so devastated and sad rn. I’m gonna miss Jesse and Jay Halstead on PD. I wish you all the best in whatever’s next Jesse!!” wrote one devastated fan.

More One Chicago news

Chicago P.D. Season 10 debuts on Wednesday, September 21, but this isn’t the only casting news that has come out about the show.

It was recently announced that Benjamin Levy Aguilar is returning for more episodes of Chicago P.D. and that he has already been on the set. Now that we know Jesse is leaving, the announcement makes even more sense.

And in some fun news from the set, the P.D. cast went out for drinks together in between filming new episodes of the show.

There is also a mini-crossover between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. that was hinted at in some social media posts shared this week.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.