Chicago P.D. cast photos shared from night out together

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. cast members went out for some fun on the town while on location to shoot scenes for the new season of the hit drama.

Season 10 debuts on Wednesday, September 21, and the cast and crew is hard at work getting episodes filmed. But they also have some time to play as well.

In a new post shared to Instagram by NBC and the people behind One Chicago, we get to see six members of the Chicago P.D. cast having fun while they are out for some drinks.

“Who wore it better: #OneChicago edition. 😎,” reads the caption to a group of six photos that were shared.

In each of the photos, we see a different member of the Chicago P.D. cast wearing sunglasses that look very similar in appearance.

And in the comments of the post, fans have been weighing in on who they think wore them the best.

Chicago P.D. cast having some fun

In the photos shared below, we get to see Marina Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess), LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater), Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton), Jesse Lee Soffer (Detective Jay Halstead), Jason Beghe (Sergeant Hank Voight), and Amy Morton (Sergeant Trudy Platt).

Scroll through the photos on this Instagram post and decide for yourself which one of the Chicago P.D. cast members wore it best.

More One Chicago news

A mini-crossover between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. was hinted at in a social media post from the shows. While it won’t be one of those major event nights for One Chicago, it’s always fun to see characters cross over to another program.

There are also some Chicago Fire spoilers that were revealed on the set of the show. They are filming Season 11 of the show and the drama had left off Season 10 with a cliffhanger that has to be addressed very soon.

It was also revealed that a supporting character from Chicago Fire is coming back to the show this fall, possibly leading to some relationship drama taking place at Firehouse 51 again.

As a reminder, Chicago P.D. Season 10 debuts on Wednesday, September 21 at 10/9c on NBC. That’s the same night that the premieres of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will debut on the network, making it a big night for fans of the franchises.

To catch up on any of the shows before the new seasons arrive, everything can be streamed on Peacock.

