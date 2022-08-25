Chicago Fire spoilers: Answers about that cliffhanger

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about the upcoming season have started coming out, primarily due to who is filming episodes that are slated to air on NBC in Fall 2022.

At the end of last season, the show had a bit of a cliffhanger that took place after Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd got married. As they were heading to a cabin for their honeymoon, a mysterious vehicle drove up outside.

A lot of questions are still out there about the fates of Severide and Kidd (Stellaride), and it’s understandable due to the large presence that both of the characters have on the show.

The One Chicago universe typically does a very good job at keeping spoilers from being released about the main plot points of the show, and that was something that made a lot of fans nervous when the four members of Squad were trapped underwater in a boat.

But sometimes spoilers can’t help but get released, as most of the sets are pretty open to the public, allowing fans of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and/or Chicago P.D. to see if any cast members are missing.

That’s exactly where these latest Chicago Fire spoilers have come from, as the cast of the show is hard at work filming episodes that will be airing after the season premiere in the fall.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Stellaride

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd appear to be just fine in episodes that will air after the premiere installment. The people who play them — Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo — are on the Chicago Fire Season 11 set, and hard at work on putting out new content.

Kinney even shared a fun new photo of Squad, where all four guys are celebrating that the show has reached its 11th season. That’s a big deal for any show, and this one looks well on its way to hitting 300 total episodes in a few years.

More to come from Stellaride

While we don’t yet know exactly what happens at that cabin in the woods or how Severide and Kidd get out of what is hinted at as a dramatic situation, it appears that they both survive and are back to work quite quickly.

This all sets the stage for the writers and producers to show what married life is going to be like for Stellaride. They both also still hold a lot of power at Firehouse 51, so it should be interesting to see how they continue to interact on the job.

To go back and re-watch the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale, fans of the show can stream it on Peacock.

And in some other interesting news about the show, another Chicago Fire cast member is returning for Season 11.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.