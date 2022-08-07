Chicago Fire spoilers: Jimmy Nicholas spotted on set for Season 11

Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers indicate that the character of Chief Hawkins is returning for Season 11 episodes.

When the last season of Chicago Fire came to an end, it wasn’t clear if Hawkins would be back, as his relationship with paramedic Violet Mikami had hit the rocks.

Violet was having a lot of problems with the paramedic who was filling in for Sylvie Brett, with Emma Jacobs setting her sights on taking Violet’s job at Firehouse 51. Emma did everything she could to make Violet look incompetent at her job.

During the season finale, though, Emma ran from the scene of a house fire and left a patient behind. She did this in front of everyone, giving Hawkins the ammunition to finally give Emma her walking papers.

Emma, who was played by Caitlin Carver, is one of those antagonists that the writers at Chicago Fire could bring back to cause problems at a later date. Hopefully not too soon, though, as viewers are ready for something new.

For now, Brett (Kara Killmer) is back to again partner up with Violet (Hanako Greensmith). And now, it looks like we will see more of Hawkins interacting with them during Chicago Fire Season 11.

Behind the scenes at Chicago Fire

Hanako Greensmith shared a short clip from behind the scenes at Chicago Fire Season 11, where Jimmy Nicholas has returned to the set. It looks like he is back to playing Chief Hawkins and that he enjoying every minute of it.

We don’t yet have the synopses for the first few episodes of Chicago Fire in Fall 2022, but we do know that the cast and crew are hard at work putting episodes together again.

🎥 | Jimmy Nicholas (@Jimmaynicks) on the set of Chicago Fire Season 11.

Video posted by Hanako Greensmith. pic.twitter.com/5MDwAObXUs — One Chicago Updates (@onechicagonews) August 2, 2022

More One Chicago news

The Chicago P.D. cast is bringing back a character that could give Intelligence a fresh look for Season 10. The team is going to be shown in a different light after what happened on the Season 9 finale, and this should be an interesting development.

In a bit of shocking news, the Chicago Med crew dealt with part of its set being hit by bullets recently. The scary situation developed due to something else that was going on in the area, but the great news is that nobody attached to the show was injured in the incident.

All three One Chicago shows are returning for new episodes in the fall, but fans can catch up or re-watch previous seasons by streaming them through Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.