Chicago P.D. cast: Exciting news teased on social media

Jason Beghe continues to star as Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. cast.

The Chicago P.D. cast appears ready to make the character of Dante Torres a more permanent part of the show.

Taking to social media today, Jesse Lee Soffer (he plays Detective Jay Halstead) and Tracy Spiridakos (she plays Detective Hailey Upton) shared some Chicago P.D. set photos featuring someone very familiar.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar appeared as new recruit Dante Torres during an episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9. He ended up impressing not only the viewers but also the producers of the show.

Aguilar has been promoted to series regular for Chicago P.D. Season 10, where he is going to fully reprise that role of Dante Torres. The new blood and fresh face could add a lot of depth to the team.

It will be very interesting to see how the writers weave Aguilar into the mix, and the backstory that Dante brings to Intelligence should help them in a lot of cases.

As a reminder, Chicago P.D. Season 10 begins rolling out episodes on Wednesday, September 21, but it’s good to see that they are already back to work filming new content.

Chicago P.D. cast shares social media images

“Season 10. Welcome Dante Torres 💥 💥 💥,” wrote Jesse Lee Soffer on an Instagram photo that featured himself, Tracy Spiridakos, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

“Welcome @benjaminlevyaguilar 🥳 Season 10, here we go! #ChicagoPD,” wrote Spiridakos on a similar post that she shared on her Instagram page.

Summer news from Chicago P.D.

Earlier this summer, former Chicago P.D. cast member Sophia Bush got married and shared photos of her beautiful wedding dress. For the first four seasons of the show, she played Detective Erin Lindsay.

And actress Tracy Spiridakos spent time enjoying the beach in a bikini, as she visited several different countries during her downtime.

The cast and crew is now back at work, though, with a lot of exciting ideas about the direction that Chicago P.D. Season 10 could go this fall. And speaking of being on sets, Chicago Med had to deal with part of its set being hit by bullets recently.

Burgess and Ruzek will always protect Makayla. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/H7ItzUH1Ao — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) July 28, 2022

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.