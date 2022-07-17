Sophia Bush from Chicago P.D. shares her wedding dress photos

Actress Sophia Bush looked great on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sophia Bush and fiance Grant Hughes married last month in a surprise ceremony in Tulsa. It was a relatively quiet event, and the couple enjoyed some time together before Sophia started sharing details about it with her fans.

During the show’s first few years, Sophia starred as Detective Erin Lindsay on the Chicago P.D. cast, but she decided to leave the show after Season 4 aired. The writers set it up for Erin to move to New York City to work with the FBI.

Before she joined Chicago P.D., Sophia was best-known for her work on One Tree Hill. For years, she played Brooke Davis, one of the main characters on the show. Sophia was also one of the few to stick with the program after the characters got out of high school.

Sophia has made many loving posts about Grant in her personal life, but now she can refer to him as her husband on social media.

“The best day of my life. And a love letter to an entire community that we cherish,” Sophia wrote on an Instagram post that featured Grant and herself.

“Our wedding is a love letter for us, but also to our community, and this larger community of Tulsa. This is the energy we wish to be intentional about, together,” Sophia added.

Sophia Bush’s wedding photo

In this first social media post from Sophia Bush, she poses with her new husband and writes the quotes shared above.

Sophia Bush in her wedding dress

“Dream dress. To create something so special and so personal with one of my dearest and oldest friends in fashion, @moniquelhuillier, was a true joy and an expression of love,” Sophia wrote as the caption for a series of photos where she poses in her beautiful wedding dress.

“Printed in Italy. Sewn in California. Worn in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I will love this forever. What a day,” Sophia added near the end of her caption.

Take a look at the beautiful photos of Sophia’s wedding dress below, as she strikes several different poses to show it all off.

In other exciting news from Sophia Bush, she just celebrated the first anniversary of her podcast that she does with two of the other ladies from One Tree Hill.

With Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, she has a lot of fun doing the Drama Queens podcast.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.