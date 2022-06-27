Sophia Bush from Chicago P.D. celebrates a year of her One Tree Hill podcast

Actress Sophia Bush starred in One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. Pic credit: @SophiaBush/Instagram

Former Chicago P.D. actress Sophia Bush recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her fun podcast. With Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, the trio of One Tree Hill actresses have a lot of fun talking about their work, lives, and what they have overcome.

On Chicago P.D., Sophia starred as Detective Erin Lindsay. It was a character that many One Chicago fans enjoyed watching on the show, especially since she was one of the few people who knew everything about boss Hank Voight.

Sophia left Chicago P.D. after four seasons and went on to other endeavors, like her recent show, Good Sam. And last year, she began a podcast with the actresses who played Peyton Sawyer and Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill. As for Sophia, she starred as Brooke Davis for the run of the show.

Drama Queens celebrates one year

“A whole YEAR of @dramaqueensoth?!” Sophia stated at the beginning of a caption for a photo featuring herself, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

“I could never have imagined what this idea, born out of early lockdown facetime hangs, was going to turn into,” Sophia continued. “How it would multiply energy, and joy, and healing, and community by orders of magnitude, over and over and over again. How those spirals of goodness would be unending and ever-growing and constantly moving upward.”

“How this feminist reclamation of our early adulthood would heal our young selves, our present selves, and so many of you. How it would be more than a reclamation. It would be a rebirth. Because in this spiritual circle we call a sisterhood, we have served as midwives to one another’s journeys and our own. We are anew,” Sophia went on to say.

Her full message can be read below, but Sophia had some glowing things to say about her friends, Hilarie and Bethany Joy.

More from the world of One Chicago

For One Chicago fans, it’s important to note that Chicago Med is leaving Netflix very soon. The medical drama had made its first five seasons available on the streaming service, but that contract is coming to an end.

To re-watch that huge Chicago Med cliffhanger from the Season 7 finale, the episode is available for streaming on Peacock. That’s also where past episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. can be viewed, including the seasons of Chicago P.D. where Sophia Bush starred as Erin Lindsay.

Season 10 of Chicago P.D. debuts in Fall 2022 on NBC. That’s when we will all find out what happens after the Season 9 cliffhanger.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.