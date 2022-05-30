Chicago Fire recap: Cliffhangers from season finale leave questions

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire season finale finally led Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd down the aisle, even though the Stellaride wedding nearly got derailed by a booking problem at the waterfront.

But there were several big storylines that will also need to be addressed when Chicago Fire Season 11 begins in the fall. And a lot of it tracks back to that cabin in the woods.

In the final moments of Chicago Fire Season 10, Severide and Kidd arrived at a cabin where they were going to spend their honeymoon. Right after Severide carried Kidd across the threshold, the camera panned back to reveal a dark truck pulling up.

The truck was ominous and it seemed to be a hint that someone from the drug operation that Severide had just ruined was there for some payback. Was it Thompson himself? Or maybe it was a relation to the man Severide kicked out of the window earlier in the episode.

More Chicago Fire storylines for Season 11

While we definitely need some resolution to that truck outside of their cabin, there are other storylines that need to be addressed early in Chicago Fire Season 11 as well.

The relationship between Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) may have come to an end on finale night. There were heavy hints and some foreshadowing of the long-distance relationship coming to an end, but nothing concrete got revealed. Since Brett is back at Station 51 on a full-time basis, it may mean Brettsey is done as a couple.

We also need to find out if Emma Jacobs, the paramedic with a chip on her shoulder, is gone for good. After she ran out of that fire and abandoned a pregnant mother, things aren’t looking good for Emma, but will Violet and Chief Hawkins come out of it unscathed? It took a tole on the couple, possibly meaning Violet could reunite with Gallo.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard yet, the dog from Chicago Fire died in real life, with the sad news coming out right before the finale episode aired.

More to come from One Chicago

In addition to Chicago Fire fans needing answers when Season 11 arrives, Chicago Med fans need to know what happened with that fire at Halstead’s apartment complex, and Chicago P.D. fans want to know what Intelligence will look like on Season 10.

It’s possible that Voight will hold a grudge due to Upton killing Anna, especially with how close the leader of Intelligence had gotten to his best informant. If he does resent Upton for it, could that lead to a lot of drama within the team?

There is certainly a lot to look forward to when all three One Chicago shows return in the fall. If NBC follows its regular pattern, we should start seeing new episodes rolling out in September 2022.

While we wait for Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 to arrive, all past episodes of the show can be streamed using Peacock. It’s a great way to go back and watch some of the most interesting episodes from over the years.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs on NBC in Fall 2022.