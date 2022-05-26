Chicago P.D. recap: Shocking death could yield Season 10 repercussions

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. season finale aired Wednesday night, bringing to an end the long investigation into Javier Escano (played by Jose Zuniga).

The episode was called You and Me, and viewers found out late in the episode that it had a strong meaning. This was the phrase that Hank Voight repeatedly used when speaking to Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado).

Early in the night, resolution was given to that massive explosion that nearly took out Detective Hailey Upton. She survived and got right back to work. That included helping Intelligence lead several raids.

Midway through the episode, a shocking revelation was made, when Voight and Jay Halstead came upon a dying Escano, who uttered that it was Anna who had stabbed him multiple times. When Escano died, the episode shifted to a search for Anna.

A Chicago P.D. cast member leaves the show

When Anna pulled a gun on Voight in the middle of an intersection, it was heavy foreshadowing that something bad was about to happen. And as Halstead and Upton raced down the street to intervene it was clear that time was running out.

Anna shot Voight, but then Upton shot Anna, leading to them both going to the ground as paramedics came to the scene. At the hospital, Anna died, with Voight looking on. He was clearly broken up about losing her, and will he be issuing some blame soon?

This also marks the end of Carmela Zumbado being a part of the Chicago P.D. cast.

Rule #1: Never mess with Voight. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/HDQsVAUjgy Sign up for our TV newsletter! May 19, 2022

Voight vs Upton in Chicago P.D. Season 10?

A situation has certainly been set up where Voight could resent Upton next season, due to Upton killing Anna. She might have saved the life of her boss, but will Voight see it that way? Only time will tell.

Intelligence is also going to be looking really good, because as that shooting was taking place, the rest of the team was making the bust of their careers at the stash house for Escano’s gang. It will lead to some good will from the ADA that Voight forced to help him, and it could end up giving Intelligence even more freedom to work on cases next fall.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 has already been ordered by NBC, and the expectation is that episodes will likely start airing in September 2022. Until that rolls around, viewers can stream past seasons of the show on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Season 10 on NBC in Fall 2022.