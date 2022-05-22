Chicago P.D. spoilers: Does Detective Hailey Upton die from explosion?

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. spoilers about the future of Detective Hailey Upton on the show have been revealed by a source very close to the program.

At the end of the show’s last episode, a cartel truck was blown up as Upton and Jay Halstead were trying to take down a suspect. The blast caught the two members of Intelligence, tossing them across the parking lot as the truck went up in flames.

While Chicago P.D. fans watched as Halstead got up, Upton was shown on the ground, motionless. It has led to many questions about what might happen in the next episode.

Does Hailey Upton die? Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago P.D.? Patrick John Flueger (he plays Officer Adam Ruzek) and LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater) provided the answers to those important questions.

Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago P.D.?

“Who gets rid of Tracy Spiridakos from a show? You just don’t do it. Also, we’d all be very sad on set because she brings the light,” Chicago P.D. star Patrick John Flueger told TV Insider.

“Historically, we’ve seen this unit take so much abuse whether it’s explosions, nine-millimeter bullets to the gut, car crashes, and accidents. And I’m not sure if our audience has figured this out yet, but we’re Intelligence. One of us is worth at least six regular cops,” LaRoyce Hawkins stated.

So, it sounds like Detective Hailey Upton will be fine, even though she is certainly banged up from the explosion.

Rule #1: Never mess with Voight. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/HDQsVAUjgy Sign up for our TV newsletter! May 19, 2022

More on the Chicago P.D. season finale

“After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point,” reads the Chicago P.D. season finale synopsis. This is Season 9, Episode 22 of the One Chicago drama.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 has also been ordered by NBC, so more episodes are set to arrive in the fall. The expectation is that the new season should begin in September 2022.

For fans who need to catch up on previous episodes from Chicago P.D. Season 9, everything is available for streaming on Peacock. That’s also where older Chicago Med and Chicago Fire episodes can be viewed.

As a reminder, finale night is on Wednesday, May 25 this year. And before the final Chicago P.D. episode of the spring, a huge episode of Chicago Fire with a wedding will be debuting. Several big characters are returning for the end of Chicago Fire Season 10.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.