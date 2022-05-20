Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 22: A look at the season finale

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 22 will serve as the spring finale for the show. And it is going to be one of those memorable episodes that sticks with fans of the One Chicago drama for a while.

The latest episode of Chicago P.D. from Wednesday night left a lot of viewers shell-shocked, with the pun intended to address how the episode came to a close with a bang. Okay, that’s one too many puns, but the dramatic ending has left a huge impact.

As a quick reminder, the investigation into drug kingpin Javier Escano was coming to a close, and Voight ended up pushing his informant, Anna Avalos, too far. Actress Carmela Zumbado also had her best episode since joining the Chicago P.D. cast as Anna.

The writers of Chicago P.D. put together the best kind of penultimate episode, where fans of the show are still questioning what happened in the final moments. To re-watch that scene, the episode can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 22 synopsis

“After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point.,” reads the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 22.

This new episode is called You And Me, and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, May 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Chicago P.D. season finale TV promo

Below is the TV promo that is running on NBC for the Chicago P.D. season finale. Don’t take a look at it until you have seen the previous episode, as it definitely reveals some spoilers.

There are some key quotes to take away from the promo, including “we do this off the books” from Hank Voight, and then “you’re about to go off the deep end” from Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 ordered by NBC

NBC already ordered Chicago P.D. Season 10, so new episodes of the show will begin airing in Fall 2022. That’s the great news, which means there are more stories to tell after the May 25 episode has aired.

What this also might hint at, is another cliffhanger for Chicago P.D. fans. The show has gotten very comfortable with doing that, as fans will certainly remember Voight burning and burying a body in one of the final scenes from Season 8.

During the One Chicago season finale night, a huge episode of Chicago Fire with a wedding will be airing earlier in the night. That’s worth tuning in to as well.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.