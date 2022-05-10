Chicago Fire spoilers: Stella’s wedding dress revealed in set photos

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers have revealed a number of details from the set, including Stella Kidd’s wedding dress, who some of the attendees are going to be for her wedding to Kelly Severide, and where the event is taking place.

A fan of the show took a number of pictures in Chicago this week, where it appears that the Chicago Fire cast and crew is hard at work to finish up the filming for Season 10 episodes.

It’s a bit surprising that production is still taking place for episodes that will air before the end of May, but several delays took place earlier this year that led to this situation. The great news is that we still get to enjoy some new content.

A TV promo for Chicago Fire’s next new episode has also been revealed on NBC, giving fans a long look at what will be covered during the May 11 episode. As for the set photos shared below, they appear to all come from the May 25 episode of Chicago Fire.

Stella Kidd’s wedding dress from Chicago Fire finale

Taking to Twitter, a fan of the show shared a number of pictures of the filming for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 22. In the first post, we see Miranda Rae Mayo (she plays Stella Kidd) in a wedding dress as she prepares to film.

*Chicago Fire spoiler* yes she has napkins on her armpits lol pic.twitter.com/brH9k0gjOD — Beth (@BethHoller) May 9, 2022

Below, the Twitter user named Beth also shares several photos of the wedding location, which appears to be a boat docked on the Chicago River.

The boat looks so pretty 🥺😍❤️ #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/ABSr6LnFOv May 9, 2022

More Chicago Fire spoilers about the Season 10 finale

There are a number of very important guests on the Chicago Fire season finale that are shared in the image below. This is a set photo from the Stellaride wedding where we see someone returning to the Chicago Fire cast.

In this photo, we see Kara Killmer (she plays Sylvie Brett) in a pink dress as she also awaits the beginning of filming. It’s good that she will be there for this big day, and we are also going to see the return of Jesse Spencer (he plays Matthew Casey), which was publicly announced recently.

Here’s a pic of Kara. (I’m not a Brettsey fan but I believe that sharing is caring). pic.twitter.com/yZ8Zw552jX — Beth (@BethHoller) May 9, 2022

And here is one final look at the Chicago Fire TV schedule, with new episodes finally airing after another One Chicago hiatus has come to an end. There is still some drama left to come in Season 10, so make sure to keep tuning in on Wednesday nights to see what happens next with the residents of Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.