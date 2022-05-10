Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 20 TV promo revealed

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire S10, E20. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 20 is the first new installment from the show in a while, as the One Chicago dramas have been on another long hiatus.

When the last episode of the show debuted, it ended with a highlight real and the announcement that the Chicago Fire return date would be Wednesday, May 11. What it didn’t provide was any new footage from the show.

Now, NBC is running a promo for the upcoming episode called Halfway to the Moon, and it gives some answers about what the writers were hinting at when the synopsis was originally released.

“A family friend asks Herrmann for some advice on opening a bar. Tensions run high between Emma and Violet. Kidd struggles to keep her team together,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode that will air on May 11.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 20 TV promo

Below is the new TV promo that NBC is running for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 20. We get to see some more ups and downs within the Stellaride relationship, including wedding talk and then some heavy hints at workplace stress.

One Chicago return date finally arrives

It’s very exciting that Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are finally returning with new episodes. Each of the shows only has three new episodes left to debut in the current television season, so make sure to tune in for that content on May 11, May 18, and May 25.

Some intriguing spoilers have come out, with someone returning to the Chicago Fire cast for the big season finale. It will be a treat for the fans, and it is going to be one of those episodes that people do not want to miss.

There are also some answers about the possible return of Sylvie Brett to Firehouse 51, with that character having traveling to Portland to spend time with Matthew Casey after she missed him too much. The show hasn’t quite been the same without actress Kara Killmer featured on the cast.

As the final episodes of the season get a bit closer, it’s not too late to go back and watch some of the previous content from Chicago Fire Season 10. Those episodes can be streamed on Peacock, and it might be valuable to revisit that drama that new paramedic Emily has been causing in Violet’s life over the past few installments.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.