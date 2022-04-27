Chicago Fire spoilers: Is Matthew Casey in the season finale episode?

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett have been fan-favorites on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers now reveal some specific news about what will happen during the Season 10 finale of the show.

Jesse Spencer played Matthew Casey for the first nine seasons of Chicago Fire, but early during Season 10, he decided to leave the show to spend time with his family. It broke the hearts of many long-time viewers.

Since his exit, there have been additional Chicago Fire cast changes, including actor Brett Dalton stepping in as Lieutenant Jason Pelham on the show for a while. And then Mason was brought in as a new firefighter at the station.

Recently, Sylvie Brett also left Firehouse 51, with the paramedic heading to Portland to spend more time with Casey. It got a lot of Chicago Fire fans worried that Kara Killmer was leaving the show.

Chicago Fire spoilers about the Season 10 finale

“The juicy details are that we went to him and said, ‘You’re so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there’s no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!’ So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale,” Chicago Fire executive producer Derek Haas told Deadline.

This is huge news, meaning we are going to get to see Jesse Spencer return to the Chicago Fire cast for Season 10, Episode 22. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the One Chicago season finales will air on May 25.

More One Chicago news

A member of the Chicago Fire cast talked about fearing the finale, which is understandable due to what the writers have put these characters through in the past. Last season, four firefighters were trapped underwater during a rescue when the credits rolled on the season finale.

It might be possible that Chicago Fire stays away from a cliffhanger this year, especially if the wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd serves as the backdrop for the night. Allowing those characters to finally have some happy and enjoyable moments seems well-deserved after everything that they have been through.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Currently, Chicago Fire is still in its final hiatus of the season, with the show returning in mid-May to finish out the episodes for this spring. Then, the show will head out on its summer hiatus until returning with Season 11 in the fall.

To catch up on previous Chicago Fire Season 10 episodes during the hiatus, everything can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.