Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med season finale date revealed

Chicago Fire Season 10, Chicago P.D. Season 9, and Chicago Med Season 7 are currently airing on NBC.

It has been a busy year for each of the One Chicago shows, with some interesting new additions to each of the casts.

Unfortunately for Chicago Fire fans, there was also one huge subtraction from the cast, with Jesse Spencer (he plays Matthew Casey) deciding to step away from the show to spend more time with his family.

And over at Chicago Med, Dr. Natalie Manning and Nurse April Sexton left the show, leading to the introduction of several new doctors. Recently, another member of the Chicago Med cast left the show, though it was done rather quietly.

As for the Chicago P.D. cast, a new primary informant joined the show, a nosey new FBI agent circled Voight, Halstead, and Upton for a while, and on the April 13 episode, a new recruit is taken under Halstead’s watch.

When are the One Chicago season finales?

The 2022 season finale date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. arrives on Wednesday, May 25. It’s going to be a busy night of television, with the three-hour Survivor 42 finale taking place over on CBS.

On May 25, the Chicago Med Season 7 finale airs at 8/7c, the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale airs at 9/8c, and the Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale airs at 10/9c on NBC. It’s going to be a busy night that is likely to be filled with cliffhangers.

More One Chicago episodes coming in Fall 2022

Despite the current seasons of the One Chicago shows coming to an end in May 2022, fans of the shows can look forward to more episodes arriving in Fall 2022.

NBC has already pre-ordered Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10. This is great news for the future of the shows, which have been aided by continued strong ratings on Wednesday nights.

The block of Chicago shows continues to do extremely well in their respective timeslots, routinely winning each of the hours on Wednesday nights. Even repeat episodes tend to do pretty well for NBC.

Before we even get to the season finales this spring or the new episodes in the fall, though, there are quite a few new episodes still left to debut in April and May. It’s going to be a busy primetime schedule at NBC as the shows build up to what will be memorable conclusions.

In case any One Chicago fans miss episodes along the way, they can currently be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.