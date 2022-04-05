Chicago Med spoilers: Cast member leaves the show

Jessy Schram is back as Dr. Hannah Asher on the Chicago Med cast after another actress exited the show. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers reveal that a cast member has officially left the show.

This is a storyline that was hinted at earlier in Season 7 but had not yet been confirmed.

At the end of the last episode of Chicago Med, we saw the return of Dr. Hannah Asher. That alone is going to lead to a lot of drama, but the appearance of the character was foreshadowing the exit of another one.

Jessy Schram plays Asher on the Chicago Med cast, and she was on the show before. In the past, Asher was in a relationship with Dr. Will Halstead, and it’s possible that there could be more romance on the horizon.

Who left the Chicago Med cast?

Actress Kristen Hager, who joined the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Stevie Hammer, has left the show. In fact, we have already seen the last of her character, with Season 7, Episode 14 serving as her final episode.

According to Deadline, the door has been left open for Hager to return to the show, suggesting that it was her choice to leave. This was her first season with One Chicago, but the writers did a good job wrapping up her primary storyline involving her mother.

“We all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future,” executive producers Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider told Deadline.

Chicago Med Season 7 rolls on with new episodes

A new episode of Chicago Med arrives on April 6. This will bring an end to the latest winter hiatus for the show and kick off a lot of new episodes that are ready to debut in Spring 2022.

April 6 will also mark One Chicago Day 2022, which is back to present fans of the show with a lot of behind-the-scenes content. Cast members from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will talk about the show, and fans will see a lot of fun content.

It will be a fun day of content that begins with interviews and concludes with new episodes for each of the One Chicago dramas.

For any Chicago Med fans that missed episodes from earlier in the season, everything can be streamed on Peacock. That’s the only way to see the episodes that Dr. Hammer was featured in, even if there is an open door for the character to return sometime down the road.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.