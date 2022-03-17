Chicago Med cast: Dr. Hannah Asher returns, Jessy Schram is back

Jessy Schram is back as Dr. Hannah Asher on the Chicago Med cast for Season 7. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago Med cast features Jessy Schram again, as Dr. Hannah Asher returned to the show on Wednesday night.

It was a surprising bit of television, with Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 16 seemingly ending with Dr. Crockett Marcel and Dr. Pamela Blake bonding over a successful surgery.

But there was one last scene for Chicago Med fans to see in the episode called May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.

Out to dinner, Sharon Goodwin and Dr. Dean Archer talked about someone getting hired to come work at the ED. Sharon suddenly noticed that their dinner guest had arrived, and Dr. Hannah Asher walked in to join them.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) returns to the Chicago Med cast

Actress Jessy Schram joined the Chicago Med cast toward the end of Season 5, and she appeared in 10 episodes before making a dramatic exit from the show. Her character of Dr. Hannah Asher was abusing drugs, and it required her to spend a stint in rehab.

According to the dialog from Wednesday night, Sharon kept in touch with Dr. Asher as she went through her rehab process and had been keeping tabs on her ever since. Now, Asher proclaims to be two years sober and ready to get back to work. Though Dr. Archer expressed some reservations, we will soon see Dr. Asher in the ED again.

Jessy Schram is now a series regular on Chicago Med cast

According to Deadline Hollywood, Jessy Schram is back on the Chicago Med cast as a series regular. She will become yet another doctor to join the cast during Season 7, and we will see a lot of her in the episodes to come.

Dr. Hannah Asher’s new job will be with Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s new emergency OBGYN service, which is a specialty that she practiced before the character had to make an untimely exit.

It’s also possible that her return could stir up feelings again for Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) because the two dated during her short 10-episode arc. Her drug addiction was what brought an end to it all, so maybe now that she has cleaned up, the romance can continue.

Regarding Halstead, he is also part of some future Chicago Med spoilers that were revealed.

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular https://t.co/ENldBoEtAM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 17, 2022

As a reminder, the March 16 episode of Chicago Med was the last new installment for March 2022, and the show is now on a break until the first week of April. Fret not, though, as there are many new episodes of the show left to roll out in the spring.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.