Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. spoilers: Hint at small future storyline revealed

Jesse Lee Soffer plays Detective Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. were mentioned in regard to some small spoilers about what fans can look forward to seeing later this spring.

On Wednesday night, a new episode of Chicago Med presented a lot of relationship drama, including between Dr. Charles and his personal therapist. But what viewers were left with was that interrupted kiss between Dr. Marcel and Dr. Blake in the closing moment. Oops.

Then, later that night, Chicago P.D. had a dramatic episode with Upton serving as the main protagonist. It all began with a rescue from the Chicago River, but it evolved into an intense case that revealed some of Trudy Platt’s backstory.

Let’s also not forget the new Chicago Fire episode where Severide went out to play “fire cop” again. And it’s a good thing he did because he ended up saving the day for one family.

Small Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. spoilers

Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov told TV Line that an upcoming storyline is going to serve as a mini-crossover between Med and P.D. It seems that there is going to be a plot point that reunites the Halstead brothers on screen.

Dr. Will Halstead is played by Nick Gehfluss on the Chicago Med cast, while Detective Jay Halstead works for Intelligence on the Chicago P.D. cast and is played by Jesse Lee Soffer.

The characters rarely share the screen together, even though they both live in Chicago and are brothers. But it looks like One Chicago fans will get to see them together later this spring. That should be a nice treat for fans that love to see a character or two from one show pop up on the other one.

More episodes coming up for One Chicago in Spring 2022

There are a lot of new episodes left to air for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. this spring. That’s going to be great news for One Chicago fans after the long hiatus this winter. Having the Winter Olympics take over primetime was also difficult, but some really good-sounding episodes are coming, so it may have been worth the wait.

For anyone who may have missed some of the earlier episodes for Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, or Chicago P.D. Season 9, they can currently be streamed on Peacock.

As a reminder, new episodes of the One Chicago shows debut on March 2 and again on March 9.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday nights on NBC.