Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 17 synopsis: New episode hits soon

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer and Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake are important members of the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Med now has a synopsis out, giving fans a look at what’s to come on the show.

At the moment, all three One Chicago shows are on hiatus, meaning we won’t get any new episodes until the month of April.

The full synopsis shared below is for the April 6 episode of Chicago Med, which marks the return date for Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. It also begins the countdown of consecutive episodes until the season finales arrive in May.

As a reminder, the last new episode of Chicago Med saved a surprise for the final moments, with a character from the past re-joining the show. It certainly hints at how some additional drama could surface.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 17 synopsis

“Rival gangs bring their war to Med. Will and Charles work with a teenage brain cancer patient who’s refusing treatment. Tensions run high in the OR when a patient’s transplanted uterus fails, forcing Crockett and Blake to decide whether to try another transplant using a uterus from the patient’s sister,” reads the Chicago Med synopsis for the episode called If You Love Someone, Set Them Free.

Before that next new episode arrives, below is an important clip that was featured near the end of the latest episode. In it, Dr. Crockett Marcel reveals a big truth from his past to Dr. Pamela Blake.

Chicago Med Season 8 debuts in the fall

There are a lot of episodes left to air in Chicago Med Season 7, including what is likely to be a finale featuring another cliffhanger. The show prides itself on doing cliffhangers, with past season finales including the deaths of main characters, Dr. Natalie Manning getting hit by a car, and Dr. Ethan Choi getting shot.

No matter how the current season comes to a close, the good news is that Chicago Med Season 8 has already been ordered by the network. We will get new episodes of the show debuting on NBC in Fall 2022.

Until the One Chicago return date arrives on April 6, Chicago Med fans can watch previous episodes of the show on Peacock. That includes not only the episodes that have already aired for Season 7, but also from past seasons as well.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.