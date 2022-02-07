Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med episode count for Spring 2022 revealed

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast for Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med each have a lot of episodes left to air in Spring 2022.

This is great news, especially since One Chicago has been on hiatus long enough to worry fans about whether it had been canceled.

No, the Chicago-based dramas have not been canceled. One Chicago fans who don’t already know may be excited to learn that Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 have already been ordered by NBC for next year.

And now, some interesting news was revealed by Steve Kern, head of scheduling for NBC, as he discussed a number of shows that are taking a break while the 2022 Winter Olympics air on TV.

Episode count for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. this spring

“So for the Chicago shows, we have 22 episodes. The season is 35 weeks. So that means there’s 12 or 13 weeks that we have to schedule either repeats or preemptions to get the shows to fit into the season. I’m more than happy to have a preemption that I know is going to do well, which is the Winter Olympics,” Steve Kern told Variety.

It might almost seem like a throw-away comment as part of a bigger story that Kern was talking about, but it revealed the important news that we will get to see 22 episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. during the current television season.

The return date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23. Each of the dramas is airing new content on that night and it will mark the 13th episode for each show’s current season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Since we have only seen 12 episodes from the One Chicago shows so far this year, it means we still get 10 more episodes of each drama on the back end. That’s great news, not only because it means a lot of new content is coming soon, but also because it means there won’t be too many gaps in the schedule.

Getting to enjoy continuous weeks of brand new episodes is something that many One Chicago fans have been asking for during the various hiatuses that have already taken place in 2021-2022. Hopefully, there are no more production shutdowns, the three shows can remain on schedule, and some great episodes are awaiting fans in Spring 2022.

We'd like to know all your thoughts on THIS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QauRlhazt9 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 2, 2022

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.