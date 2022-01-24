Chicago Med: When is the next new episode of the One Chicago drama?

Brian Tee returned as Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 7 is now on hiatus, with the 2022 Winter Olympics quickly coming up on NBC.

Only 12 episodes have aired so far this season, and on the latest episode of Chicago Med, viewers got to learn more about the father of Dr. Ethan Choi.

Not only was it a dramatic episode to see the show off into the hiatus, but it even served as a mini-crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. as a character from each show surfaced during a crisis.

And now, the long winter hiatus begins, but at least all of the current season’s episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

When is the new episode of Chicago Med?

Within the One Chicago episode schedule, we aren’t going to get to see a new episode of Chicago Med for a while. Repeat episodes will be shown by NBC on January 26 and February 2, so make sure not to get too excited by seeing the show still on the primetime schedule.

Then, on February 9 and February 16, the timeslots on Wednesday night will be taken over by the 2022 Winter Olympics. There are going to be a lot of fun sporting events to watch over those weeks, but we won’t get to see the familiar faces of the Chicago Med cast.

As for the Chicago Med return date, it is set for Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c. That will mark the debut of Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 13, and we expect some intriguing storylines to start setting up what the show will deal with in the final few episodes of the television season.

More dramatic stories to come from Chicago Med Season 7

As we noted above, all Chicago Med Season 7 episodes can be viewed on Peacock. That’s not all, though, as all previous seasons are also available at this time. That’s a lot of content that fans can enjoy during the downtime, and maybe this is a great time to get caught up on episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. as well.

Some great news that One Chicago fans might not be aware of is that Chicago Med Season 8 has already been ordered by NBC. It means that no matter how this current season comes to a close, fans of the shows can look forward to some brand new episodes in the fall.

It’s always great to hear a show has been renewed early and that is exactly what the network decided to do with its block of Chicago-based dramas.

The TV promos for those next new episodes haven’t been released yet, but we will pass them on as soon as NBC starts advertising the new content for late February.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.