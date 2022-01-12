Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med reveal full winter schedule

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Christian Stolte as Mouch on Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The Winter 2022 schedule for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes has been revealed by the network.

This One Chicago TV schedule includes all episodes that will air during January and February, giving fans a lot of lead time for when to tune in. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, brand new episodes of each One Chicago drama were scheduled for January 5, January 12, and January 19.

Those three straight weeks of new episodes have been serving as a reward to One Chicago fans who made it through the long winter hiatus and only one new episode of each show during the month of December 2021.

Unfortunately, there is another big break coming up between new episodes, but the good news is that NBC is prepping its viewers by announcing things well ahead of time.

Winter 2022 Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes

Below is a breakdown for each Wednesday night that is coming up during the months of January and February 2022. There are some new episodes in the mix, but there is also a noticeable gap between them due to football and the 2022 Winter Olympics.

January 12: New episodes (No. 11 for each show this season)

January 19: New episodes (No. 12 for each show this season)

January 26: Repeat episodes

February 2: Repeat episodes

February 9: Winter Olympics

February 16: Winter Olympics

February 23: New episodes (No. 13 for each show this season)

More new episodes from One Chicago in Spring 2022

The good news is that despite a long hiatus that will last more than a month this winter, is that the show is coming back for more new episodes in the back end. For Chicago Fire, in particular, we may also be heading closer to a Stellaride wedding if that couple can get back on track.

For all the One Chicago fans interested in checking out more information on the episodes that will be debuting on Wednesday, January 12, we have the synopsis and TV promo for each one shared below.

Here is the new Chicago Med TV promo for January 12, and here is the TV promo for the new Chicago Fire. Also, here is the TV promo for the new Chicago P.D. episode that hints at a lot of drama.

And as a reminder, all of the earlier episodes from Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9 can be streamed online. That could provide something for One Chicago fans to watch as the Winter Olympics are playing out.

It's our favorite night of the week! ❤️🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/11OlrfxekJ — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 12, 2022

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.