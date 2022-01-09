Chicago P.D.: TV promo reveals new informant for Intelligence

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 11 is going to feature a new informant working for Voight.

Over the years, Intelligence has worked with quite a few informants in order to solve crimes, and it looks like Voight is bringing on another volatile one, at least according to the new Chicago P.D. TV promo.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., viewers were left with a cliffhanger when it turned out that Makayla’s new “friend” was actually a guy giving her stickers from his car. We may learn more about that situation in the next episode, but the promo and synopsis indicate a new direction.

The great news is that on the One Chicago TV schedule, there are also new episodes airing on January 12 and January 19.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 11 synopsis

“Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case. Atwater, who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision,” reads the Chicago P.D. synopsis for the episode that will debut on Wednesday, January 12.

This new episode is called Lies and it certainly appears like Atwater is going to find himself in hot water again. The synopsis seems to also be referencing the woman that he was dating earlier in the season. In that relationship, he kept it a secret that he was a police officer.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for episode called Lies

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 11.

More drama ahead for Intelligence?

On the Chicago P.D. winter premiere, Voight noticed that Halstead and Upton were wearing wedding bands, but that seemed to be the only real reference that the show had to what was going on in the last few episodes of the fall.

It appears that the case of Roy Walton has officially been put to bed, but there are a lot of lingering questions. Why has Burgess just brushed aside the fact that the guy who shot her is still in the wind? She doesn’t know that Upton, Halstead, and Voight took care of the situation already.

And what about the female informant that Voight started employing a few episodes back? Will she reappear and help with this upcoming case, or is she being saved up for a more dramatic episode coming later on in Season 9?

There are definitely a lot of substories starting to brew for Chicago P.D. and Intelligence, and we should certainly expect a lot of drama from someone trying to gain custody of Makayla. The Chicago P.D. writers wouldn’t really rip out the hearts of adoptive parents like what happened early in the Chicago Fire episode, would they?

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.