One Chicago TV schedule: Full list of upcoming Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med episodes

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Christian Stolte as Mouch on the Chicago Fire winter premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The One Chicago TV schedule for the month of January is packed with new episodes for each of the Wednesday night dramas.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return with their winter premieres on January 5, but then there are additional new episodes on the docket as well.

Previously, it had looked like NBC was going to have an island episode to start out the Winter 2022 installments and then another hiatus, but their new press release reveals a lot of new episodes for One Chicago fans to enjoy.

This is all good news for fans of the shows because having only one new episode in the month of December was tough to take.

Below is a breakdown of what’s coming up for each of the three shows according to the new press release from NBC. It includes the dates, the episode number, and the episode title for the brand new episodes rolling out over the next few weeks. There are also links to information about the winter premieres.

Chicago Med episode schedule

January 5: Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 10, No Good Deed Goes Unpunished…In Chicago

January 12: Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 11, The Things We Thought We Left Behind

January 19: Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 12, What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You

Chicago Fire episode schedule

January 5: Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10, Back with A Bang

January 12: Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11, Fog of War

January 19: Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12, Show of Force

Chicago P.D. episode schedule

January 5: Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10, Home Safe

January 12: Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 11, Lies

January 19: Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 12, To Protect

Some spoilers for upcoming One Chicago episodes

There are a lot of important episodes coming up for the trio of One Chicago shows.

Chicago Fire spoilers found here will showcase what’s going to happen on the January 5 episode and how it could impact Firehouse 51.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Some interesting Chicago Med spoilers reveal info about Dr. Ethan Choi and how the character will be used in the back half of Season 7.

And there are also some Chicago P.D. spoilers about Atwater’s storyline and how it is going to tie back to something that happened earlier in Season 9.

But the most important detail to focus on is that beginning on Wednesday, January 5, a three-week period of brand new episodes for each of the three shows begins. That’s going to be a lot of new content to reward One Chicago fans who waited patiently through the winter hiatus.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.