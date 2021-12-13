Chicago Med winter premiere promo: Trouble ahead for Sharon, Halstead

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin and Brian Tee as Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med winter premiere episode has a TV promo out that hints at what’s to come when the show returns in 2022.

During the Chicago Med fall finale that just aired, the writers took a slow and methodical approach – right up until the final few moments.

At the big Christmas party, Dr. Matt Cooper (played by Michael Rady) and VasCom representative Jessa Rinaldi (Angela Wong Carbone) were arrested by the FBI on charges of fraud.

Earlier in the night, the Med lawyer had told Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Will Halstead (Will Gehlfuss) to stand down and remain silent about what the board was going to do in regard to Cooper possibly putting patients in danger.

Sharon shielded Halstead from the fallout and went to the FBI herself with a tip about the possible fraud that had been taking place with VasCom devices. Clearly, from the look on his face, the father of Dr. Cooper, who is on the board for the hospital, is pretty angry about everything.

Chicago Med winter premiere TV promo

NBC is currently running the Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 10 TV promo in order to create some buzz for when the show returns from its long winter hiatus. This next new episode of Chicago Med will debut on Wednesday, January 5, and it will serve as the winter premiere.

As seen in the TV promo shared below, Sharon appears to be in a lot of hot water after she stuck her neck out to defend patients who had possibly been put in harm’s way by Dr. Cooper. And within the investigation being conducted by the FBI, it seems Dr. Halstead could find himself in trouble as well.

A quick look at Chicago Med episode schedule for early 2022

The long winter hiatus for Chicago Med is already underway. We have already seen the last new episode for Fall 2021, and now it’s just a waiting game until the show returns in early 2022.

That next new episode of the show is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on NBC. But then, another long hiatus appears like it is going to take place as the 2022 Winter Olympics arrive at the network.

As it currently stands, once Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 10 debuts on January 5, we won’t see another new episode come out until Wednesday, February 23. That’s going to seem like a long gap between episodes this winter.

When the show finally does return, we may also get to see more from transplant surgeon Dr. Blake as the new episodes start rolling out. There are also more stories to tell about the recovery that Dr. Ethan Choi is going through.

Until the new episodes arrive in 2022, One Chicago fans can stream all of the latest episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.