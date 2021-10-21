Who plays Dr. Blake on Chicago Med cast? Sarah Rafferty joins the show

Sarah Rafferty is playing Dr. Blake on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago Med cast now features Sarah Rafferty, who just joined the show as Dr. Blake for a new episode.

Rafferty guest-starred on the new episode called Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow, and she made an immediate impact on the show.

Her character is a very strong one, possibly giving the show a really good female lead if she sticks around for more episodes.

This also comes off as the perfect casting choice for that particular role, as Rafferty can hold her own with the best and toughest actors out there.

Who plays Dr. Blake on the Chicago Med cast?

Sarah Rafferty appeared for the first time as a member of the Chicago Med cast during Season 7, Episode 5. It was a bit of a surprise that she had joined the show, but she certainly commanded the screen during her first episode.

Rafferty is best known as one of the stars of the Suits cast on USA, where she played secretary Donna Paulsen for years. In fact, there are a lot of similarities, so far, between the two characters, in that she exudes power and isn’t going to take any guff from her male counterparts.

Other roles that Rafferty is known for playing include Suzanne Britland on Grey’s Anatomy and Dr. Casey Matthews on the Tremors TV series. She also appeared on an episode each of Bones, Numb3rs, Charmed, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Six Feet Under.

Chicago Med Season 7 packed with new doctors

Season 7 of Chicago Med has been all about introducing new faces to the viewers at home. Dr. Scott and Dr. Hammer are two new doctors that are featured heavily on each new episode.

The Chicago Med cast now includes Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer, Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott, Asjha Cooper as Dr. Vanessa Taylor, and Michael Rady as Dr. Matt Cooper.

Rains became a main character in Season 6. Cooper was a part-time actress for the show last year, but she got bumped up to full-time status for Season 7. And the new faces (Hager, Lockard, and Rady) were all needed due to the numerous Chicago Med cast exits.

A large chunk of Season 7 has been used to flesh out the characters and backstories for the new people, with that trend likely to continue until we get to see Dr. Ethan Choi return to the ED.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.